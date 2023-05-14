RR surrender at third lowest total in IPL history to RCB, Bangalore shatter Rajasthan's fortress in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : AP RCB thrash RR

Rajasthan Royals surrendered on the third-lowest total in IPL history to Royal Challengers Bangalore as Faf du Plessis' side clinched a big win in Jaipur. Chasing a total of 172, the Royals were bowled out for just 59 runs inside 11 overs as the RCB bowlers wreaked havoc in the opposition camp. The win also helped RCB make a big jump in the IPL 2023 points table.

The Royals were completely blown away in the chase. Apart from Shimron Hetymer's 35, only Joe Root ended himself in double digits. Wayne Parnell was the chief architect of the Royals' downfall as he picked 3 wickets in his 3 overs for just 10 runs. RR's 59 is the lowest total in this IPL season. It is the third lowest ever in an IPL game and the second lowest for Rajasthan Royals ever.

With this RCB have shattered the RR fortress as this is their first win in Jaipur against Rajasthan after 2012. Including this game, RCB have played 8 games against RR in Jaipur and have won 4 games and lost 4.

