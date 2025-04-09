RR coach Shane Bond explains Jofra Archer's impact in Rajasthan Royals camp Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond opened up on the impact of Jofra Archer on the team. The England international has been terrific this season and Bond believes that it only motivated his teammates.

Jofra Archer has been stunning for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025. The England international had a tough start to the campaign but things changed quickly with a brilliant spell against Chennai Super Kings and a three-wicket haul versus Punjab Kings in the last match. Even against Gujarat Titans, Archer dismissed Shubman Gill in the third over of the match and set the tone for his team.

Jofra’s impact has given confidence to his teammates as well, as confirmed by Rajasthan’s bowling coach Shane Bond. Speaking on it, the former New Zealand international mentioned that the opponent teams have found it difficult to play against Jofra as he can generate pace and bounce. Bond also highlighted his training routine, stating that the pacer s extremely focused and has the right intensity.

“What Jofra has gone about is just training with real focus and intensity. His training's been outstanding. And really what he's done from the last couple of games is just transferred his training into the game. He's prepared well in terms of the plans off the field, trained really well, and then just gone out there and executed. And when he does, he's one of the best in the world,” Bond said in the pre-match press conference.

“We also recognise that giving him the new ball has made a big difference for us. We've put runs on the board and people have found it hard against him with the new ball that's moving around with his pace and his bounce. So, I think him leading our attack has given the rest of the bowling group a lot of confidence. I know he's got a lot of confidence,” he added.

Jofra’s form will be extremely vital for Rajasthan to find success in the ongoing season. Picking up wickets in the powerplay is the most important part of T20 cricket and the 30-year-old has lived up to his potential so far.