RR coach reflects on another narrow defeat in IPL 2025, says 'it’s been hard' Rajasthan Royals suffered back-to-back narrow defeats to Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2025. Bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule reflected on the same, stating that it has been difficult for them but expects to comeback.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals suffered back-to-back narrow defeats in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In their previous match against Delhi Capitals, the Sanju Samson-led side looked in complete control but eventually failed to chase nine runs in the final over. The match moved to the super over, where they suffered a defeat. Last night, things looked to be under control as well but the team failed to chase nine runs in the final over once again.

The team looked devastated following the defeat as they have now lost six out of eight games in this season. After the match, bowling coach Sairaj Bahatule opened up and stated that it was tough for them, but there’s calmness as well, especially with Rahul Dravid at the helm of things. He mentioned that the players shouldn’t panic and added that in T20 cricket, a lot of risk is involved and the goal will be to minimise the mistakes in the coming games.

“We've been playing good cricket. It's just that the result has not gone away. In the dugout, there's a lot of calmness with Rahul (Dravid) being there. Everybody has played enough cricket in that dugout to know that one should not panic and take it as it comes. But unfortunately, losing by two runs this game and the previous game with the super over, yes, it's been hard, but that's the way the game goes,” Bahutule said.

“T20 is a format where a lot of risk is involved. You make a lot of mistakes and our effort is to minimise those mistakes. I think when we had a partnership going, we could have finished it a couple of overs itself. But Avesh bowled that good over again. So, yeah, we could have finished it. But again, we are absolutely calm, composed about it and we just look forward for the next game,” he added.

Rajasthan are eighth on the points table and will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming match. The fitness of captain Samson is a matter of concern ahead of that.