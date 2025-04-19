Royal Challengers Bengaluru register unwanted IPL record with loss against Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their most recent IPL clash against Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In doing so, the side registered an unwanted IPL record, surpassing Delhi Capitals in the list.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a forgettable outing in game 35 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The Rajat Patidar-led side took on Punjab Kings in the clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18. The clash saw RCB coming in to bat first, and where the side hoped to put in a good performance with the bat, they were immediately put under pressure by PBKS’ bowling attack.

Punjab looked exceptional with the ball, taking wickets in quick succession and limiting RCB to a score of 95 runs in the first innings. Furthermore, the visitors went on to chase down the target after a few close calls.

However, with the loss, RCB went on to register an unwanted record in the IPL as well. It is worth noting that the loss for the hosts against Punjab Kings was their 46th loss at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is their home venue. Registering their 46th loss, RCB became the side to have lost more games at a single venue than any side in IPL history.

Speaking of the side, the loss against Punjab Kings was RCB’s third loss of the season. The side has played seven games in the competition so far, where they have managed to register four wins and have lost three matches as well.

After their most recent loss, they occupy fourth place in the IPL 2025 standings with eight points to their name. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been brilliant so far, with five wins and two losses in seven matches; the side sits in second place in the standings, and they will hope to continue their performances after several brilliant ones behind them.

Most defeats at a venue in the IPL

46 - RCB at Bengaluru*

45 - DC at Delhi

38 - KKR at Kolkata

34 - MI at Wankhede

30 - PBKS at Mohali