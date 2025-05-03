Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye historical record against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 reverse fixture Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to consolidate their position in the top two as they host Chennai Super Kings in their 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. RCB are looking to register a historic record against CSK as they look to do a double over the five-time champions.

New Delhi:

High-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet sinking Chennai Super Kings in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 as two contrasting teams face each other in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The RCB vs CSK fixtures are generally hyped a lot with the two franchises having a huge fan base and two icons of Indian cricket (MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli) being at the epicenter. However, things are different now.

While RCB have been among the most consistent teams this season, CSK have been very unlike CSK, having already crashed out of the race of the playoffs. RCB have seven wins in 10 matches this season and are among the trendsetters. They now have a win at home to show for and would be gunning for the same when they host the Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, CSK would hope to get some positives out of the game in the build-up to the next season as they are reeling at the bottom with just two wins in 10 matches. Notably, RCB are eying a never-seen-before record in IPL.

RCB have never defeated CSK twice in league stage in an IPL season ever before and this game presents them with the chance to do that. They defeated the Super Kings for the first time at Chepauk since 2008 early in the season when their batters put up 196/7 before the bowlers did a good job of restricting the Super Kings to 146/8.

If they beat CSK at home, it will be the first time that RCB have beaten the Super Kings twice in the league stage in an IPL season. If they manage to do so, they will get to 16 points from 11 matches and consolidate their position in the top two while ensuring that they keep a foot inside the playoffs.

Talking about the head-to-head records, CSK lead RCB by a healthy margin of 21-12 in the 34 matches these two teams have played against each other.