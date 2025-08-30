Royal Challengers Bengaluru announce Rs 25 lakh compensation for families of stampede victims IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to social media and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of the Bengaluru stampede victims. It is worth noting that the stampede claimed the lives of 11 RCB fans and injured several others.

Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru stampede after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 title-winning season left world cricket stunned. Claiming 11 lives and injuring several more, the stampede left a deep mark on everyone affected. RCB, being blamed directly for the stampede, did not post anything on social media for 84 days after the incident before announcing RCB Cares.

However, the franchise recently took to social media and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the families of the stampede victims. The side stated that it was their care and compassion for the victims, and not merely just financial aid.

“Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025.We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” RCB tweeted.

“No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended ₹25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care,” the statement added.

What is RCB Cares?

It is worth noting that RCB Cares will be a programme going forward that will be completely focusing on providing support and increasing fan engagement. Providing financial aid to the stampede victims, RCB stated that this was just the beginning and they will continue to work for everyone who has been affected.

The franchise would hope that the new initiative helps them get back on track, considering the repercussions of the stampede have already been put upon them. Notably, the side won the IPL after 18 years for the first time, after they defeated Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the tournament.

