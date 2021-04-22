Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to make it four wins out of four when they meet Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. In their best-ever start to the IPL, Virat Kohli's men have won all of their three games so far and have a chance to go top of the table with a victory over Sanju Samson's side.

Rajasthan Royals have been inconsistent -- much like their captain Samson, who made a blistering start to the campaign with a century, but has failed to perform since. With one win in three games, the RR are currently seventh in the table.

RCB, meanwhile, are enjoying their run in the tournament -- thanks to Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' brilliant form. In the previous game, the duo's quickfire knocks steered the side past the 200-run mark, helping RCB beat KKR by 38 runs.

As the two teams meet in IPL this evening, let's take a look at RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2021 fantasy tips, IPL 2021 Match 16 Dream11 Tips, and RCB vs RR Fantasy tips.

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler

The former South African player is an automatic choice in the Dream11 lineup. Apart from his stunning form with the bat, de Villiers can also earn you extra points with his wicketkeeping skills.

With 125 runs in three matches, de Villiers has the highest strike-rate among the top-10 run-getters in the tournament so far (189.39).

Buttler, meanwhile, remains key to Royals' strong start to the innings.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag

Kohli has remained quiet with the bat in the tournament thus far, but never count him out. The RCB captain is only behind his fellow teammate de Villiers in terms of most runs against RR for RCB.

The Royal Challengers would also hope for Padikkal to give them a strong start in the game. Riyan Parag, meanwhile, is known for his fierce hitting in the lower-order.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris

Maxwell, like AB, is an automatic selection. The Australian is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021, and in the previous game, he also bowled for the first time in the tournament.

Morris has been significant for the Royals thus far -- both, with the bat and ball. He has been among the wickets in all of the three games so far (5 wickets in three games).

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Chetan Sakariya

Chahal had a breather in the side's previous game against KKR, as he clinched his first wicket of the tournament; ending with figures of 2/34. Harshal Patel, meanwhile, has also been a regular wicket-taker for the side, while Kyle Jamieson -- apart from inflicting key blows, can also be a handy contributor in the lower-middle order.

For RR, Chetan Sakariya has been one of the major positives. With six wickets in three games, Sakariya has been the premier fast bowler for the Royals in this tournament so far.