Image Source : IPLT20.COM Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Kohli and Co. will take on SRH in their opening game

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their 2020 IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 21. RCB will look to start the season on a fresh note after a disastrous last edition where they finished last on the points table.

The Bangalore franchise has already started their training and as they post regular stuff on social media from their daily sessions.

RCB has roped in Mike Hesson as the new Director of Sports, meanwhile, former Australia opener Simon Katich has been appointed the new head coach.

In the 2020 IPL auction, RCB spent some heft amount to buy some overseas T20I specialists like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

Finch was roped in for INR 4.40 crores as he became the first player to appear for eight different IPL franchises, while Morris was brought for INR 10.75 crores making him the third-costliest player on Thursday auction. Meanwhile, Steyn returned to RCB for the third time having being roped in for his base price of INR 2 crores.

The Virat Kohli-led franchise has never won an IPL trophy despite being one of the heavyweight sides since the inception of the tournament. They have reached the final of the tournament thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016. From the past two seasons they have been dreadful despite having Kohli and AB de Villiers in their ranks, RCB finished last on the points table.

Here is the RCB's complete schedule for IPL 2020.

MON 21 SEP 7:30 PM Dubai | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

THU 24 SEP 7:30 PM Dubai | Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

MON 28 SEP 7:30 PM Dubai | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

SAT 3-OCT-20 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

MON 5-OCT-20 7:30 PM Dubai | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

SAT 10-OCT-20 7:30 PM Dubai | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

MON 12-OCT-20 7:30 PM Sharjah | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

THU 15-OCT-20 7:30 PM Sharjah | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

SAT 17-OCT-20 3:30 PM Dubai | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

WED 21-OCT-20 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

SUN 25-OCT-20 3:30 PM Dubai | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

WED 28-OCT-20 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

SAT 31-OCT-20 7:30 PM Sharjah | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

MON 2-NOV-20 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

