RCB full squad IPL 2022 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore complete players list, full squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB is a part of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) from Bengaluru and they play their home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. But, they have been trying to clinch a title since the inaugural season 2008. In IPL 2021, they had a good season but unfortunately ended on fourth position after making it into the playoffs. Let's take a look at the team's recent buys from IPL 2022 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spent a mammoth amount of Rs 21.5 crore to get the solid picks in the form of Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga. They formned their core and have possibily founnd their captaincy material in Faf du Plesis.

Bought players in IPL auction 2022: Faf du Plessis (7 Cr), Dinesh Karthik (5.50 Cr), Anuj Rawat (3.40 Cr), Finn Allen (0.80 Cr), Luvnith Sisodia (0.20 Cr), Akash Deep (0.20 Cr), Josh Hazlewood (7.75 Cr), Jason Behrendorff (0.75 Cr), Chama Milind (0.25 Cr), Karn Sharma (0.50 Cr), Siddarth Kaul (0.75 Cr), Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr), Wanindu Hasaranga (10.75 Cr), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.40 Cr), Mahipal Lomror (0.95 Cr), Sherfane Rutherford (1 Cr), Suyash Prabhudessai (0.30 Cr), Aneeshwar Gautam (0.20 Cr), David Willey (2 Cr).

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (15 Cr), Glenn Maxwell (11 Cr), Mohammed Siraj (7 Cr).

Full squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli (15 Cr), Glenn Maxwell (11 Cr), Mohammed Siraj (7 Cr), Faf du Plessis (7 Cr), Dinesh Karthik (5.50 Cr), Anuj Rawat (3.40 Cr), Finn Allen (0.80 Cr), Luvnith Sisodia (0.20 Cr), Akash Deep (0.20 Cr), Josh Hazlewood (7.75 Cr), Jason Behrendorff (0.75 Cr), Chama Milind (0.25 Cr), Karn Sharma (0.50 Cr), Siddarth Kaul (0.75 Cr), Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr), Wanindu Hasaranga (10.75 Cr), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.40 Cr), Mahipal Lomror (0.95 Cr), Sherfane Rutherford (1 Cr), Suyash Prabhudessai (0.30 Cr), Aneeshwar Gautam (0.20 Cr), David Willey (2 Cr).

Purse Remaining: 1.55 Cr

Squad strength: 22 (14 - Indian, 8 - overseas)