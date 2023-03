Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Warriorz celebrate

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffrered an embarassing loss in the 8th match of the Women's Premier League on Friday. In the one-sided match played at the Brabourne stadium, UP Warriorz thrashed RCB by 10 wickets. With the loss, RCB have failed to break their losing streak in the tournament.

RCB will face Delhi Capitals in their next match on March 13. On the other hand, UPW will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on March 12.

