Royal Challengers Bangalore drop hint on Josh Hazlewood's availability ahead of clash against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore have their next match scheduled to be played on April 26, Tuesday at their home ground Chinnaswamy Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahead of their opening game, the franchise has given a hint about star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's participation.

Hazlewood, who could not play a single match this season due to an Achilles tendonitis injury, is now almost fit and can be available for RCB in the next match. RCB has provided an update. "Almost 100% Hoff is raring to start off," RCb posted on Twitter.

Australia's fast bowler, who had to opt out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, is hoping to get ready for the Ashes after playing IPL. Earlier, Virat Kohli also gave an update about Hazlewood's return.

"Hopefully, Josh comes in next game," Kohli told Broadcasters after RCB vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played a total of seven matches so far and they have won four and lost three matches. With Hazlewood's participation, the bowling attack of the team is expected to strengthen. Apart from Mohammed Siraj, RCB will also have players like Josh Hazlewood in the powerplay. In such a situation, David Willey can be replaced by Hazlewood.

In his IPL career so far, Josh has taken 32 wickets in 24 matches at an economy of 8.02. In the year 2022, RCB included him in their squad for Rs 7.75 crore. Hazlewood bowled brilliantly that season, taking 20 wickets at an economy of 8.11 in just 12 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

