Rovman Powell ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan, know details West Indies batter Rovman Powell has been ruled out of the T20I series against Pakistan. He suffered an injury while fielding in the fourth T20I against Australia and has failed to recover since. He is out of the ODI series as well.

West Indies batter Rovman Powell has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan after failing to recover from a wrist injury sustained during the recent series against Australia. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that no replacement will be named for the 32-year-old.

Powell picked up the injury on July 26 during the fourth T20I against Australia in St Kitts while attempting a catch. The incident forced him to sit out the fifth and final match of that series, and he has also missed the opening game against Pakistan held in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31, a match that saw West Indies fall short by 14 runs.

With two more T20Is remaining in the three-match series, scheduled for August 2 and 4 at the same venue, Powell’s absence is a significant blow to the West Indies middle order. Known for his power-hitting and leadership experience, Powell's injury comes at an unfortunate time as the team looks to build momentum ahead of the ODI leg of Pakistan’s tour.

Following the conclusion of the T20Is, both teams will travel to Tarouba, Trinidad & Tobago, for a three-match ODI series beginning August 8. Powell is not expected to be part of the ODI setup, having last played in the format back in 2023. With Powell ruled out, the West Indies will rely on the depth of their current squad to step up in the remaining matches, as they aim to level and possibly clinch the series against a competitive Pakistan side.

Pakistan win first T20I by 14 runs

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the first T20I. Batting first, the visitors made 178 runs in 20 overs. Opener Saim Ayub made 57 runs. In reply, Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew started well, scoring 35 runs each, but there was little support from the middle order. Jason Holder played a cracking cameo of unbeaten 30 runs off 12 balls, but couldn’t take his team home.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.