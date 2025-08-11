Roston Chase, Seales propel West Indies to a series-levelling win against Pakistan in rain-marred 2nd ODI The West Indies registered their first win in ODIs against Pakistan since 2019 on Sunday, amid multiple rain interruptions in Tarouba, to take the three-match series to a decider on Tuesday. Roston Chase, Jayden Seales and Sherfane Rutherford shone for the West Indies in the second ODI.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

The West Indies, skipper Shai Hope and head coach Daren Sammy would have breathed a huge sigh of relief after a spate of losses came to a halt in a much-needed win for the Men in Maroon against Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Tarouba, Trinidad on Sunday, August 10. It was a contest marred by several rain interruptions, but the hosts will be glad to get home after multiple contributions with bat and ball came to the West Indies' rescue after being two down early in a 181-run chase.

After the target was DLS adjusted, Pakistan knew they had to keep taking wickets to defend 180 in 35 overs. Right to the memo, Hasan Ali got rid of both the openers in his first two overs and there was a collective feeling of 'not again' with the West Indies, who have had more losses than wins in their home season thus far. The No.3 batter, Keacy Carty, played too much in the shell to eventually get out for 16 while taking 42 balls from his side's tally.

After which, skipper Shai Hope combined with Sherfane Rutherford to push Pakistan off their backs a bit. Rutherford played his natural game and it helped Hope at the other end. The southpaw didn't go big, but his 45-run knock was a destructive one, laced with four boundaries and three sixes and the West Indies were right back in it. The partnership reached fifty, but losing both set batters wasn't what the hosts required, and Test captain Roston Chase took over from where Rutherford and Hope left it.

Since the target wasn't a huge one, Chase and Justin Greaves knew that if they kept wickets, they should be able to get their side through, which is what they did. The duo mixed caution with aggression to stitch an unbeaten 77-run partnership as the West Indies romped home to keep the series alive.

Earlier, a couple of scores of 30-odd from Hussain Talat and Hasan Nawaz stretched Pakistan to 170, somehow in their 37 overs when the game was reduced to 40 overs per side, before another interruption further brought it down to 35. Pakistan were tottering at 114/6, in danger of getting shot out below 150, before Talat and Nawaz pushed the score a bit to give their side a chance. Pakistan won the series opener and the Windies' win in the second has set it up for a thrilling finale on Tuesday.