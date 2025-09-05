Ross Taylor comes out of retirement, set to play for Samoa in T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier Former New Zealand international Ross Taylor recently took to social media and announced that he will be coming out of retirement to represent Samoa in the Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Oman.

New Delhi:

New Zealand legend Ross Taylor is all set to come out of retirement. The 41-year-old was named in the Samoa squad for the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Oman as the side hopes for qualification to the marquee event.

Samoa announced its squad for the qualifiers on September 5, with the matches for the same set to kick off on October 8. With the announcement, Ross Taylor took to Instagram and announced that he will be coming out of retirement to play for Samoa.

“Coming out of retirement. It’s official – I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game I love — it’s the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family. I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field. Time to get back out there – #685 to the world! CHEEEHOOO,” Taylor posted on Instagram.

How is Ross Taylor playing for Samoa?

It is worth noting that Ross Taylor holds a Samoan passport through his mother’s heritage. He became eligible to play for the side after his three-year standout period of not playing for New Zealand since 2022. Notably, Taylor has played 102 T20Is for the Black Caps.

In his vast experience, the batter has amassed 1,909 runs to his name at an average of 26.15 runs, and he will aim to put in his best show for Samoa as well.

Samoa T20 Squad:

Caleb Jasmat (c), Ross Taylor, Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Daniel Burgess, Douglas Finau, Sam French, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ben Mailata, Noah Mead, Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai, Ili Tugaga.

