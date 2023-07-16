ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's Ashes: Rose Bowl Pitch report, Everything to know about 2nd ODI venue

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ENGLAND CRICKET Kate Cross and Heather Knight

ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's Ashes: The Women's Ashes 2023 is in its ODI mode with England Women fighting against the mighty Aussies at home. After a famous win in the first ODI in Bristol, England women are very much alive in the series as they have achieved parity with Australia. The 2nd ODI is set to be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

England's 2-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI took them to 6 points with their opponents and both stand neck-to-neck. Heather Knight played a proper captain's knock to take her side over the line in a tense chase of 264. Her 75 off 86 balls kept England in the hunt and in the second last over, the home side registered a famous win. Before the action unfolds at Rose Bowl, here is everything about the pitch of the venue.

The Rose Bowl, Southampton Pitch Report

The pitch at Rose Bowl offers a balanced surface. It has help for both the batters and bowlers. But pacers enjoy their time at the venue more than the spinners do. The average first-innings score here is 242 and it further slips to 212 in the second innings.

​Will Toss Matter?

Chasing teams have won more games than the batting first ones. Out of 33 ODIs played here, 14 have won by batting first sides, while 17 have been bagged by the chasing teams.

The Rose Bowl - Numbers Game

Basic stats:

Total matches - 33

Matches won batting first - 14

Matches won bowling first - 17

Average stats:

Average 1st Inns scores 242

Average 2nd Inns scores 212

Highest total recorded 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest total recorded 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS

Highest-Lowest stats:

The highest score chased 329/3 (49.5 Ov) by IRE vs ENG

The lowest score defended 224/8 (50 Ov) by IND vs AFG

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong

