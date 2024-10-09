Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Joe Root's 11-year-old post on Sachin Tendulkar goes viral after breaking into Top 5 for leading run-getters

Joe Root's 11-year-old post on Sachin Tendulkar goes viral after breaking into Top 5 for leading run-getters

Joe Root became England's leading run-getter in Tests as he went past Sir Alastair Cook during his marathon knock in the first Test against Pakistan in Multan. Root broke into the top five leading Test run-scorers and there are increasingly high chances of him challenging Sachin Tendulkar.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 21:25 IST
Joe Root slammed his 35th Test century while going past Sir
Image Source : AP Joe Root slammed his 35th Test century while going past Sir Alastair Cook's tally during first game against Pakistan

Joe Root continued his momentous run in Test cricket as not only went past Sir Alastair Cook to become the leading run-getter in the longest format for England but also surpassed the likes of Brian Lara, Sunil Gavaskar and Mahela Jayawardene to score 35 centuries during his marathon knock against Pakistan in Multan. On a flat wicket, England responded in style to Pakistan's humongous 556, smashing 492 runs in 101 overs and will be keen to get a huge first-innings lead.

After Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett played in their usual rapid style, Joe Root having been back to his old playing style, frustrated Pakistan. Root was cautious and steady and ground out a gritty knock without letting his guard down as he made sure he put those bad balls away and came out trumps with all others playing around him.

Root with his 72nd run on the day not only became England's highest run-getter but also entered the top five in the all-time list of Test batters. Root, who went unbeaten on 176 into the stumps on Day 3, currently has 12,578 runs to his name and is now fifth on the list of leading run-getters. 

Root is still about 3,300 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Test cricket and the way he is treading, converting fifties into 100s in no time, that doesn't seem an impossible task with age in hand for the former England captain. The comparisons between Root and Sachin are really gaining fire as he became England's leading run-getter, his 11-year-old post on Twitter (now X) has gone viral. 

"Sachin made his debut for India before I was born. Then played in my test debut #ThankYouSachin," wrote Root after Indian Master Blaster's final international game in Mumbai in 2013. The tweet resurfaced as the fans reckoned that he is now on his way to script history and break the world record.

Related Stories
Sri Lanka announce squad for West Indies T20Is; Shanaka dropped, Rajapaksa-Vandersay return

Sri Lanka announce squad for West Indies T20Is; Shanaka dropped, Rajapaksa-Vandersay return

Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh power India to record-breaking T20I total against Bangladesh

Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh power India to record-breaking T20I total against Bangladesh

Shafali Verma creates world record, becomes youngest to achieve massive milestone in T20 World Cup

Shafali Verma creates world record, becomes youngest to achieve massive milestone in T20 World Cup

As for the match, England are still 64 runs behind and would want to overhaul Pakistan's total quickly in the morning session on Day 4 and pile on the maximum lead they can.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement