Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer create all-time partnership record in West Indies' close loss to New Zealand Romario Shepherd and Shamar Spriner put up a show with the bat as they notched up a record partnership for the ninth wicket during West Indies' third T20I against New Zealand. Despite their 72-run stand, the Windies lost the contest by nine runs.

New Delhi:

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd and fast-bowler Shamar Springer put up a record show with the bat during the third T20I against New Zealand in Nelson as the duo broke an all-time partnership record.

Chasing 178 at the Saxton Oval, the visitors were in major trouble at 88/9 in 12.3 overs. But they found a way out once again as they did in the last match against the same side but fell short again. Shepherd, who was part of a sensational comeback in the second T20I, came to the rescue in the third one as well as he made 49 from 34 balls with Springer making a 20-ball 39 as the two brought things back on track for the visitors.

They put up a 78-run stand for the ninth wicket, which is now the biggest in the format for ninth or 10th wicket. The previous biggest stand also featured Shepherd when he put an unbeaten 72 with Akeal Hosein against England in 2022.

Highest partnerships for 9th or 10th wicket in T20Is (FM teams):

78 - Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer (WI) vs NZ, Nelson, 2025

72* - Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein (WI) vs ENG, Bridgetown, 2022

66 - Dwayne Bravo, Jerome Taylor (WI) vs PAK, Dubai, 2016

63 - Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir (PAK) vs SL, Dubai, 2013

58* - Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph (WI) vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023