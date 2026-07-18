'Rohit will work it out': Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to return to top form ahead of the third England ODI

New Delhi:

India and England will take on each other in the third ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides will take on each other at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th; ahead of the game, many eyes will be set upon veteran batter Rohit Sharma.

After two subpar scores in the first two ODIs, reports came forward that the Lord’s game could be Rohit Sharma’s final ODI game. However, the rumours were dismissed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Ahead of the game, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel took centre stage and backed Rohit Sharma to return to top form and be among the runs once more as India takes on England in the third ODI.

“Rohit, as I said earlier, it is hard work with a new ball up front. We have seen that in the entire series. The ball is moving around. So batting up front, it is not easy. No doubt Rohit will work it out. He has done it in the past. He is experienced. And he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he is going about things,” Morkel said in the pre-game press conference.

Morkel opened on India’s bowling performance in the previous game

Furthermore, Morkel backed his bowlers ahead of the third ODI, claiming that the side’s bowling performance was exceptional in the second ODI and that getting crucial wickets in the middle phases of the game will be important for the Men in Blue.

“Just looking at the numbers, the high speeds that the boys are generating, the areas that we have bowled on in operating was great to see. We have gone with the thinking that we wanted to use Prasidh (Krishna) and Gurnoor (Brar) there with that extra bounce in that middle phase,” Morkel said.

With the clash right around the corner, both sides will look to put in their best performance in the game and clinch the series. It could be interesting to see how the side fares after a loss in the previous game.

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