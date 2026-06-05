Rohit Sharma yet to report to CoE for fitness test, set to train in Mohali ahead of Afghanistan ODIs: Report

New Delhi:

India and Afghanistan are all set to take on each other in a multi-format series. The two sides will take on each other across one Test match and three ODI matches. The Test match will be held in Mullanpur from June 6, whereas the ODIs will be held in Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai on June 13, 17, and 20, respectively.

Ahead of the start of the series, the Indian team has been hit with a big blow as ace batter Virat Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to the hamstring injury that he sustained midway through the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

With the injury concerns, recent reports have suggested that Rohit Sharma is yet to report at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Centre of Excellence. Furthermore, the former India skipper has reached out to the PCA (Punjab Cricket Association), informing them that he will be training at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on June 8 and 9.

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How did Rohit Sharma fare in the last ODI that he played in?

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma was last in action for the Indian team in January 2026 in the multi-format series against New Zealand. The two sides met across three ODIs to kick off the series. However, he was unable to make a significant impact.

Opening the innings, Rohit Sharma scored 61 runs across three ODI matches against New Zealand, and after a subpar season in the IPL, Rohit would be raring to go against Afghanistan as well, considering that he does play in the ODIs.

In the IPL, Rohit Sharma only featured for Mumbai Indians across nine matches and scored 283 runs to his name, at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 157.22. Injury hampered Rohit’s season for the most part as Mumbai Indians became one of the first sides to be eliminated from the IPL 2026, finishing in ninth place in the standings with four wins and 10 losses in 14 matches.

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