Rohit Sharma wins Impact Player of the Series medal for stellar show in Australia ODIs | WATCH Rohit Sharma bagged the Player of the Series Award for scoring 202 runs in the three-match series against Australia. Rohit has now also won the Impact Player of the Series medal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his stellar show Down Under.

New Delhi:

Putting the retirement speculations to bed for some time, former India captain Rohit Sharma produced stellar outings in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, which the Aussies won 2-1. While India managed to prevent a whitewash by winning the last ODI, many Indian fans were pleased with the way both Rohit and Virat Kohli performed in the series.

Rohit and Kohli steered India's 237-run chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground to turn the clock back and prove that they are far from done. Rohit slammed an unbeaten 121, while Kohli scored an unconquered 74 as the duo put up an unscathed stand of 168 to guide the team home.

Rohit ended the series as the highest run-scorer with 202 runs in three innings, 90 more than the second-best Matthew Short. The 38-year-old was adjudged as Player of the Series for his 73 and 121 and also the Player of the Match in the final ODI.

Meanwhile, Rohit has also been awarded the Impact Player of the Series medal for his performance against the Aussies. Team India's strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, presented Rohit with the medal and applauded the former captain. "It’s a great honour for me to do this. It’s my first ODI series watching you guys operate and seeing a full dressing room," Adrian said in the medal presentation ceremony.

"This award is for the Impact Player of the Series - someone really special. I think we all agree, a leader of men, an experienced player, you showed that here tonight. The Impact Player of the Series is Rohit," he added.

Rohit and Kohli spoke to the broadcasters after the win in Sydney, and the former reflected on his days in Australia. "I have always loved coming here and enjoyed playing cricket at this venue (in Sydney). Brought back nice memories of 2008 (his first tour of Australia). It was fun; I don't know if we're going to come back (as cricketers), but I've enjoyed every bit. We've enjoyed playing cricket regardless of all the accolades over the years. Forget about what happened in the last 15 years. I've always loved playing here, and I think it'll be the same for Virat as well. Thank you, Australia," he said after the match.