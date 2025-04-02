Rohit Sharma wants to win more IPL titles and bring glory back to Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma is the joint-most successful IPL captain, having won five titles as skipper for the Mumbai Indians. He is back as a player for MI, having given the captaincy to Hardik Pandya, however, Rohit is still eager to win more IPL titles with the franchise.

Five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma is hungry for more IPL titles. He wants to win more championships for Mumbai Indians and bring the franchise back to its glory days. MI is the joint-most successful team in IPL history, alongside Chennai Super Kings, with five IPL crowns to their name.

MI have been off the mark in the past few seasons. Since winning their fifth IPL in 2020, MI have qualified for the playoffs only once in 2023 with three other group stage exits. Out of those three early exits, MI have remained at the bottom of the points table twice in 2022 and 2024.

Rohit is no longer the MI captain as he has handed the reins to Hardik Pandya from the 2024 season onwards. He is still eager to win more titles for the franchise.

"We understand that winning trophies is not easy. To win the IPL, you have to put in a lot of effort, and many factors need to come together. That’s the challenge of this tournament. You need to win 17 games—it’s almost half a year’s worth of T20 matches, but played in just two months. That is the challenge. There are many boxes to tick before you get to the trophy. Hopefully, we can have a great season with the exciting young players in our squad. My focus is not on just saying ‘we will win trophies,’ but on ensuring we do the right things. If we do that, success will follow," Rohit said as quoted by JioStar.

Rohit's role has been changed in the MI setup from the days he was not the captain, then when he was the skipper, and finally to now, when he is back playing as a player. "Since I started, things have obviously changed. I used to bat in the middle order; now, I open the innings. I was the captain; now, I’m not. Some of my teammates from our championship-winning seasons are now in coaching roles. So, roles have changed, a lot has changed, but the mindset remains the same. What I want to do for this team has not changed, and that is to go out there and win games and trophies," he added.