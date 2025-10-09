Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of NZ series Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play at least three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches ahead of the New Zealand ODIs in January, as selectors push for domestic participation to assess form ahead of the 2027 World Cup campaign.

Mumbai:

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight, Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to participate in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove their readiness and commitment to 50-over cricket. According to reports, both senior batters are likely to play at least three games for their respective domestic teams, Mumbai and Delhi, before rejoining the national side for the New Zealand ODI series in January.

Following India’s final ODI against South Africa on December 6 in Visakhapatnam, there is a five-week gap before the New Zealand series kicks off on January 11 in Vadodara. During this period, the Vijay Hazare Trophy will take centre stage, with Mumbai scheduled to play six league matches between December 24 and January 8. Selectors are keen for centrally contracted players to make the most of this opportunity, especially those who are still in the fray for the 2027 World Cup.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has made it clear that every fit and available player under a central contract must take part in domestic cricket to stay in contention for India’s plans. The selectors are particularly focused on ensuring that the veteran duo stays in touch with the format, as ODI opportunities will be limited in the upcoming months.

“The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

R Ashwin wants veteran duo to play Vijay Hazare

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also echoed this sentiment on his YouTube channel, pointing out the lack of regular 50-over cricket and stressing the importance of participation in domestic events like the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“If you need their services, you have to find a way. For example, the India ‘A’ series happened, so you need to ask them to play that series because there is not much 50-over cricket. They should have said that if you don’t play the series, I don’t think you fit in the plan. If not this series, then they have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, because that will let us know the kind of form you are in,” Ashwin said.