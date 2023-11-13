Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli lead Team India's sparkling Diwali celebration in Bengaluru | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill during Team India's Diwali celebrations.

Despite their hectic World Cup schedule, the Men in Blue managed to take some time out of their practice and workout sessions and celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights ahead of their semifinal clash versus New Zealand. The effervescent celebration saw all the members of the World Cup squad as well as the team management assemble under one roof and share some memorable moments together.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of Team India's celebration on several social media platforms including 'X' and captioned it, "We are #TeamIndia and we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali".

Watch the video of Team India's Diwali celebration:

The video features the camaraderie between the entire squad and the members of the team management. The players were also accompanied by their spouses on the festive occasion.

Meanwhile, the 1983 and 2011 World Cup winners are eyeing their third ODI World Cup title. The Rohit Sharma-led side has already won nine out of nine games in its ongoing campaign and a victory over the Blackcaps in the first semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 15 will open the doors of the summit clash.

The fans from around the world are also expecting the Men in Blue to go all the way this time. Notably, India haven't won an ICC tournament since the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. They had a golden opportunity in 2022 down under during the T20 World Cup but a miserable outing against England in the second semifinal brought all the hopes to an anticlimatic end.

India's World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav

