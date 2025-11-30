Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli break partnership world record in IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turned on their beast mode as the two shattered a major partnership record during the first ODI between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli produced another stellar show with the bat during the first ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 30. Rohit and Kohli had put up a match-winning partnership in the third ODI of the recently-concluded series against Australia and have now notched up another crucial stand.

The two icons put up 136 for the second wicket in the first ODI against the Proteas at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. With their 136-run stand, Rohit and Kohli have shattered a major record in ODI cricket.

The two now have the most partnership runs by any pair in the world at home in ODI cricket. Kohli and Rohit have slammed 2667 runs as a pair in ODI cricket in India, which is now the most runs at home, going past the previous record of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, both of whom had put 2596 runs in partnership in Sri Lanka.

Most runs in ODIs as pair at home:

2,667 - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (41 innings)

2,596 - Sangakkara & Mahela (57 inns)

2,364 - Morgan & Root (38 inns)

2,310 - Sehwag & Tendulkar (51 inns)

Kohli slams 52nd ODI ton, 83rd in International cricket

While Rohit scored a strong 57 from 51 balls, Kohli went on to slam his 52nd ODI century. With his 52nd ODI ton, Kohli broke Sachin's world record for most centuries in a single format of international cricket. Earlier, he was tied with the Master Blaster with 51 tons. Sachin had scored 51 hundreds in the Test format

Most centuries in a single format:

1 - Virat Kohli: 52 centuries in ODIs

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 51 centuries in Tests

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 49 centuries in ODIs

4 - Jacques Kallis: 45 centuries in Tests

5 - Ricky Ponting: 41 centuries in Tests

South Africa had won the toss earlier and had opted to bowl. "We'll bowl first. Spent a couple of evenings, dew at nighttime, and it'll be slightly easier to bat at night. Different personnel, the dressing room is at a good place with a lot of energy and fun. It's an important series, the end role of the 2027 WC, still a bit of time, but we're up against one of the best teams in the world. Just one spinner in Subrayen, I will bowl a bit - Temba and Maharaj have been rested, four seamers for us today," SA stand-in skipper Aiden Markram.

"We would have bowled first as well. The preparation has been good, the energy is there with a lot of players coming back, we want to enjoy ourselves in the middle. That's what the chat has been, we need to use every opportunity we get in the ODI team, this is a great chance to challenge our skills against a very good team. Three spinners and three quicks for us today," India stand-in captain KL Rahul said.