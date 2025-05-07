Rohit Sharma's top records in Test cricket as Indian veteran bids adieu to the format Rohit Sharma brought curtains to his Test career through a social media announcement. Rohit bids adieu to the format more than a month before India's Test tour to England. Here are some of Rohit's records in the format.

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma bid adieu to Test cricket on Wednesday, bringing the curtains down to a 12-year-long career in the longest format. Rohit confirmed his retirement decision through an Instagram story.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit wrote on the social media platform.

Rohit's decision to quit the format came more than a month before India's Test tour of England. With Rohit's Test form dwindling and age not being on his side, he hung his boots from the format and now focuses on the ODIs. Meanwhile, Rohit holds a strong record in Test cricket and was one of the most fearsome openers in the format.

Rohit's perfect win record when a century is made

Notably, Rohit holds a rare record for India not losing a Test match in which he has hit a hundred. In the 67 matches, Rohit has hit 12 centuries and the Indian team has not gone down in a single game.

Most consecutive innings without a single-digit dismissal

Rohit holds a world record for playing the most consecutive innings without getting dismissed in single digits in Test cricket. He played 30 straight innings where he scored double-digit scores without getting dismissed. Mahela Jayawardene is second with 29 such scores.

A jaw-dropping 177 on debut

Rohit began his Test career with a record-breaking performance. He scored a jaw-dropping 177 on his debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in November 2013. This is still the second-highest score by an Indian on Test debut, only behind Shikhar Dhawan's 187 that he made against Australia in Mohali.

A record-breaking marathon stand with Ashwin

Rohit and Ravichandran Ashwin had a marathon stand during a Test match against West Indies in 2013. He and Ashwin partnered for 280 runs, the highest seventh-wicket stand by an Indian pair in the same Test that Rohit had made his debut.