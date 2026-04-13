Rohit Sharma to undergo scans for hamstring injury, uncertain for next IPL clash

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians talisman Rohit Sharma will undergo scans to detail the extent of his hamstring injury, which he picked up during his team's IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Cricbuzz reported. Sharma walked off the field in the 241-run chase at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12, in the sixth over. Meanwhile, his availability for MI's next clash against the Punjab Kings on April 16 will be dependent on the scan results.

Rohit was attended by the physio before the first ball of the sixth over, bowled by Rasikh Salam Dar. He returned to face the over but could not continue after the second ball, which he blocked. The former MI skipper walked off retired hurt, as Suryakumar Yadav walked in to replace him.

Sherfane Rutherford speaks on Rohit's injury

Meanwhile, MI batter Sherfane Rutherford, who made a face-saving 71 from 31 balls in MI's 18-run defeat, spoke on Rohit's injury after the game. "I'm not entirely sure yet - perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue - but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it," Rutherford said in the post-match press conference after the defeat.

Kohli will be fine: Krunal Pandya

Apart from Rohit, his contemporary icon Virat Kohli also picked up an injury, an ankle one in his case, during the clash. He scored a fifty but was not on the field due to the issue. RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya said after the match that Kohli will be fine. "I mean, I have not spoken to the physio yet, but I think he'll be fine," Pandya said after the match. Krunal also spoke on Kohli's innings of 50 from 38 balls, which got under a bit of scrutiny due to the strike rate. "I mean, I have not spoken to the physio yet, but I think he'll be fine," Pandya said after RCB won the game by 18 runs. Kohli scored a 38-ball 50 earlier in the day at a strike rate of 131.57, considerably less than his season's strike rate of 162.73. But Pandya said there was no concern over the issue.

"He has been striking at around 200 if you look at the last two or three games. At the end of the day, what matters is how we are playing as a unit. If we are able to put up 230-240, we will take that any day. If you look at his stats, he has been batting at a very good strike rate," Pandya said.