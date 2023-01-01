Rohit Sharma to remain captain; BCCI shortlists 20 players for ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma set to remain captain

In a major update in the BCCI review meeting held on 1st January 2023, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is all set to remain ODI and Test captain of the team. The meeting was conducted by secretary Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were among the attendees. In the meeting, the Indian team's performance in 2022 and how to approach future competitions were reportedly discussed.

According to PTI, a BCCI source privy to the development said that Sharma's captaincy in Tests and ODIs was not discussed hinting he is set to retain the role. "Rohit is leading India in Tests and ODIs and there were no such discussions about his future as a leader in these two formats. Look at his captaincy record in Tests and ODIs and it is more than impressive," the source told as quoted by PTI.

20 players shortlisted for ODI World Cup

Indian Cricket is undergoing a transition phase as several senior players are rested from T20Is, which is not the biggest priority of BCCI in an ODI World Cup year. The greater priority seems to be the World Test Championship Final (if India qualifies) and the ODI World Cup 2023.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that keeping in mind the 50-over World Cup, BCCI has shortlisted 20 players for the tournament. "The BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be rotated till the 50 overs ICC World Cup," Shah said after the meeting.

Chetan Sharma likely to become chairman again

Also, it is said that Chetan Sharma is likely to be elected as the chairman once again. Sharma applied for the post after BCCI opened new applications following the sacking of the selection committee. "First things first, if Chetan wouldn't have been told, he wouldn't have applied in the first place. That itself is an indication. India have a World Cup to play in 10 months. Chetan and Harvinder's presence will add continuity along with three new members," the source added. If Sharma is not selected as the chairman, he is likely to be part of the new selection committee.

