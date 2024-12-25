Wednesday, December 25, 2024
     
Rohit Sharma to open, KL Rahul at No 3 and two changes? Predicting India's likely XI for Boxing Day Test

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar series is poised nicely at 1-1 after the Gabba draw. While Australia have already named their playing XI making a couple of changes, India's line-up could also see as many personnel tweaks and more so in the combination and the balance for the Boxing Day Test.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 25, 2024 12:18 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 12:51 IST
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul could both stack up in the top
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul could both stack up in the top order for India in the Boxing Day Test

India have done enough to almost negate Australia's ingenious scheduling of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy having won the Perth Test and the heavens aiding and furthering their fightback in getting the draw at the Gabba. However, with just two Tests remaining and the series poised at 1-1, it will be a race to the finish line, especially since there are World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake. 

Australia have already named their playing XI with Sam Konstas and Scott Boland coming into the side. There are a couple of likely changes expected from India as well, however, more than the personnel, the visitors might introduce a couple of tweaks to the combination as well. As several publications have reported, there is a thought that skipper Rohit Sharma might move back to the opening slot with KL Rahul dropping down by just one spot to No 3.

"Let's not worry about that. I think who bats where, we should be discussing that within ourselves and I shouldn't be answering this question in every press conference," Rohit kept the cards close to his chest this time around, with regards to his batting number while getting a little agitated in the press conference. 

If Rohit gets back up at the top and Rahul at No 3, Shubman Gill is either likely to play in the middle order or be axed for Dhruv Jurel at No 6. That is possibly the one change India might look at while Washington Sundar is also expected to return in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy as the team is hoping that the pitch will take more turn than the previous three venues.

The rest of the line-up is likely to remain the same for India. There was a possibility of a Prasidh Krishna replacing Mohammed Siraj, who looked fatigued after three Tests on the trot but with the series in such a critical phase, India would be careful about not tinkering with the side too much.

India's likely playing XI for 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill/Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj

