Rohit Sharma to have retirement talk with Ajit Agarkar after Champions Trophy final: Report Rohit Sharma has already retired from T20Is, with questions lingering around his future in the other formats as well. As per reports, Rohit will have discussions about his future with chief selector Ajit Agarkar after the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

India skipper Rohit Sharma will reportedly have discussions about his future with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, news agency PTI reported.

Rohit retired from T20Is after leading the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup victory in 2024 alongside Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. There have been talks around his ODI and Test future too.

As per PTI, the Indian captain would well announce his retirement if India win the title. There are also questions lingering over his Test future. Rohit had dropped himself from India's Test team for the final Test of the five-match series against Australia earlier in the year. He had confirmed that he was not retiring from the format.

The PTI report added that Rohit didn't come for the pre-match press conference to avoid queries over his future. Instead of the skipper, vice-captain Shubman Gill addressed the media on the eve of the final.

Gill was also asked about Rohit's future, and he didn't conceal much, stating that there have been no discussions about it in the team or with him.

"All our discussions have been about winning the final and the title. The team and I have not been told anything about this decision," Gill told the media on the eve of the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Rohit Bhai would not be thinking about it at the moment. I think once the match ends tomorrow, he will make a decision. There is no talk about it within the setup," he added.

India are looking for their third Champions Trophy title after sharing one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and winning the other in 2013 against England. New Zealand have also won the trophy once by beating India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.