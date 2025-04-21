Rohit Sharma thanks sacked India coach Abhishek Nayar after POTM performance against CSK in IPL 2025 India captain Rohit Sharma credited Abhishek Nayar after a match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025. Previously, senior India cricketer KL Rahul also appreciated Nayar's guidance in his resurgence in T20 cricket.

India captain Rohit Sharma has been struggling with form since the Test series against New Zealand. It forced the cricketer to drop himself from the playing XI in the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. The 37-year-old showed glimpses of his class in the white-ball format, but it wasn’t enough, as there were talks about his potential retirement after the Champions Trophy.

Rohit squashed the reports and made it clear that his ambition is to play the ODI World Cup in 2027. Nevertheless, his form remained a concern. He was working closely with Abhishek Nayar but interestingly, BCCI removed him as one of team India's coaches in the middle of the IPL. The Mumbai-born then returned to Kolkata Knight Riders as the assistant coach.

On the other hand, Rohit, who made only 82 runs in six matches, finally found his old mojo, smacking an unbeaten 76 runs against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. He was adjudged Player of the Match as MI beat CSK by nine wickets. Meanwhile, on the next day, Rohit credited Nayar on Instagram. The star batter wrote ‘thanks bro’ on his Instagram story, tagging Nayar with a picture of his half-century.

Sources close to Cricbuzz confirmed that Rohit was working with Nayar even during the IPL. The former India coach was looking after Rohit’s batting and fitness. Apart from the Indian captain, Nayar is also reported to have worked with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and interestingly, both these cricketers have done a commendable job in the ongoing IPL 2025.

It is also believed that the seniors of the Indian team weren’t happy with the removal of Nayar. Rahul also openly credited him earlier in the month after a match-winning knock for DC.

“Big shout out to Abhishek Nayar. I've worked a lot with him ever since he's come into the Indian team. We've spent hours and hours together talking about my white ball game and how I can be better. We've worked hours and hours together in Bombay, and I think somewhere I've found the fun in playing white-ball cricket,” Rahul said.