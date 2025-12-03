Rohit Sharma surpasses Rahul Dravid, joins Tendulkar, Kohli in historic list during IND vs SA 2nd ODI Rohit Sharma had a brief stay in the middle during the second ODI between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. However, the former India captain achieved a major record in the Raipur clash, going past Rahul Dravid and joining Tendulkar and Kohli.

India icon Rohit Sharma registered a major milestone early in the second ODI against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday, December 3.

Sharma surpassed legendary former batter Rahul Dravid, becoming only the fourth Indian batter to enter an elite list of players in a major record list. Sharma completed 9000 international runs in India after scoring 14 runs in the second ODI.

The 38-year-old has become just the fourth batter to have achieved the milestone in India, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, while surpassing Dravid.

Coming into the second ODI, Rohit had 8991 runs to his name across formats in India and got to the mark when he hit the second of his three fours off Nandre Burger in Raipur. Sharma then went past Dravid on the tally with his third successive four.

He now has 9005 runs in India across the three formats, one more than what Dravid had. Sharma now stands only behind the legendary Tendulkar (14192) and Kohli (12373).

Most runs in international cricket in India:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 14192 runs in 313 innings

2 - Virat Kohli: 12373 runs in 254 runs (Kohli's runs are before the start of this match)

3 - Rohit Sharma: 9005 runs in 208 innings

4 - Rahul Dravid: 9004 runs in 211 innings

5 - Virender Sehwag: 7796 runs in 179 innings

Coming to the match, India were asked to bat first after the returning South Africa skipper, Temba Bavuma, won the toss. This was the 20th straight toss that India lost, a losing sequence which began in the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

India have gone with the same Playing XI that made them win the first ODI by 17 runs. The visitors are in with three changes, with Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj coming in after being rested from the series opener alongside Lungi Ngidi. Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen and Ottneil Baartman made way for the trio.

South Africa's Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India's Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna