Rohit Sharma snaps at journalist with 'what is this question' remark after being asked about poor form

India captain Rohit Sharma’s form has been a matter of concern. He struggled to find runs in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia and also flopped to perform against Jammu and Kashmir on his return to the Ranji Trophy.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, India will be hosting England for a three-match ODI series and Rohit’s form will be closely monitored as his future in international cricket is reported to be on the line. Meanwhile, even though the Nagpur-born struggled against the red-ball he has been a stellar performer in white-ball cricket.

He led India to victory in the T20 World Cup in June 2024, but since then, the cricketer hasn’t played enough white-ball matches, which is also a concern ahead of the Champions Trophy slated to begin on February 19. It also needs to be seen if his current form plays a role in disrupting his rhythm in the format, that he dominated for the majority part of his career.

In the meantime, ahead of the first ODI against England, Rohit was asked about his form in the pre-match press conference and whether the 37-year-old lost his composure. He didn’t find much meaning to the question and slammed the journalist, noting that ODI is a different format and reminded that going through a slump in form is a part of life.

“What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, a different time. As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career, so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series,” Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

“I am looking forward to the challenge, not looking at what has happened in the past. Clearly, you don’t. So obviously for me also there is no reason to look back too much. A lot of good things have happened as well. It’s important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me. It is as simple as that. Look to try and start the series on a high,” he added.