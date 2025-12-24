Rohit Sharma slams century on Vijay Hazare Trophy return as Indian stalwart stars for Mumbai Rohit Sharma had a brilliant return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he smashed a century for Mumbai during their game against Sikkim.

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma slammed a stellar hundred on return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the former India skipper put up a brilliant performance for Mumbai in their clash against Sikkim on Wednesday, December 24.

Returning to the domestic premier 50-over competition after a gap of seven years, Rohit slammed a 62-ball hundred at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He put up a boundary-hitting class as the former India skipper slammed eight fours and eight sixes to get to his hundred in a stroke-filled knock. His runs came at a strong strike rate of over 161 as he punished the Sikkim bowlers in Jaipur.

This was the 37th List A hundred for Rohit as he continues to put in impressive performances in the 50-over format. Rohit is playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after his last appearance in October 2018. Rohit has the sixth most tons in List A cricket with only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick and Kumar Sangakkara above him.

Batting first, Sikkim had made 236/7 with wicketkeeper Ashish Thapa scoring an 87-ball 79. Meanwhile, Mumbai bowlers struck in unison, with Shardul Thakur being the pick of the bowlers with two wickets in six overs for 19 runs.

Rohit has been named in Mumbai's squad for the first two rounds of the domestic premier 50-over tournament. This came after the BCCI's diktat of mandating the current Indian players to feature in the Vijay Hazare trophy during their break between the international assignments against South Africa and New Zealand.

Mumbai's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza

Sikkim's Playing XI: Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Ashish Thapa(w), Amit Rajera, Robin Limboo, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, K Sai Satwik, Md Saptulla, Abhishek Kr Shah