Rohit Sharma shows off exceptional reflexes to run out Daryl Mitchell in first ODI against NZ | Watch

The Indian team kicked off their ODI series against New Zealand by taking on the Black Caps in the first ODI of the series. The two sides met at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4th, and the game saw India come in to bowl first after winning the toss.

The Indian team put forth an incredible showing with the ball, with many moments being highlighted from the first innings. One of the biggest moments from the first innings was the reflexes of veteran batter Rohit Sharma.

In the 22nd over of the first innings, Rohit Sharma pulled off an incredible piece of fielding, diving to get the ball and running out star batter Daryl Mitchell, who could have posed a major problem for the Men in Blue in the clash.

It is worth noting that Mitchell pushed the ball into the covers and attempted a run. Rohit initiated a full-length dive, gathering the ball and throwing it towards wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who ran out Mitchell on a score of 28 runs.

India look to put in good showing in ODI series

Speaking of the Indian team, the side has been in brilliant form in the ongoing series against New Zealand. Before the ODI series, the two sides met across five T20I matches. The Indian team performed brilliantly in the T20Is, winning the first three games to clinch the series.

The side then went on to lose the last two T20Is of the series but won the five-game affair with a score of 3-2. Having won the ODI series, the Indian team has got off to a great start to the ODI series as well.

By the 35th over, India had reduced New Zealand to a score of 137/8 and had the Black Caps in deep trouble through an exceptional showing with the ball. It would be interesting to see how the pitch fares when the Indian team comes out to chase down the target and if they can manage to register a victory in the first ODI of the series.

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