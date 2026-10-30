Rohit Sharma set to replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027: Report

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians are preparing to bring back Rohit Sharma as captain for IPL 2027. The team management wasn’t convinced by Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit as captain three years ago. During his tenure, Mumbai qualified for the playoffs only once and now the team isn't just looking to change captain, but is also open to trading him.

As per reports, the management reached out to Rohit before the veteran flew to New Zealand for the ODI series. He was approached to reclaim the responsibility and interestingly, he has agreed to the proposal. Now, the development follows a major restructuring of the franchise's coaching department, which saw the franchise announce four new coaches on Friday, October 30.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were among the established players who could have been considered for the leadership position. Young batter Tilak Varma was also discussed as a potential long-term option. However, Rohit eventually emerged as the preferred choice.

“Rohit initially had suggested Tilak Varma’s name but the franchise has requested him to take over captaincy which he has now agreed. There were series of talks that had happened before him flying to New Zealand and Rohit’s suggestions were sought during the appointment of new coaches as well,” a source told The Indian Express.

Pandya trade, a reality?

Pandya's position at Mumbai remains another important question. The all-rounder has been linked with a possible move to another franchise through a trade arrangement. Should such a deal fail to materialise, he is understood to have agreed to continue playing under Rohit's leadership.

Pandya's appointment as captain ahead of the 2024 season, following his all-cash move from Gujarat, had generated considerable controversy among Mumbai supporters. He faced repeated boos from the Wankhede crowd during home matches. However, after winning the T20 World Cup and playing a key role in the tournament, he once again won back the fans.

When it comes to the coaching set-up, Mumbai have announced Kieron Pollard as new head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene. Robin Uthappa will handle batting responsibilities, while former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan takes charge of bowling.

T Dilip has been named fielding coach, with Dhawal Kulkarni appointed development bowling coach.

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