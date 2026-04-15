Rohit Sharma set to miss IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in blow for Mumbai Indians: Report

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians talisman Rohit Sharma is all set to miss his team's upcoming IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings, Cricbuzz reported. Sharma had suffered a hamstring injury during MI's previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede.

The report further stated that the official reason for Sharma's potential absence and the extent of his hamstring injury will be known in the press conference on the eve of their clash against the PBKS, which will take place on April 16.

More to follow...