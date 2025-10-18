Rohit Sharma set to join Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in huge record list during 1st ODI against Australia Rohit Sharma will be making his return to international cricket alongside Virat Kohli in the ODI series against Australia. Meanwhile, Rohit will join a rare list of players when he takes the field for the first ODI in Perth.

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to international cricket with the ODI series against Australia beginning on October 19. The series is the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket, with Shubman Gill taking over as the ODI captain from Rohit after getting the baton in the Test format too.

While India are touring Australia for the first time for an ODI series since 2020, the biggest talking point of this series is the return of Rohit and Kohli. Meanwhile, former India captain Rohit is all set to join a pretty elusive list of players during the first match of the series in Perth.

When Rohit steps onto the field at the Perth Stadium, he will make his 500th international appearance and will become just the fifth Indian player to have played in this many matches.

He will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid on the list. Rohit will overall be the 12th player in the world to play in 500 international games, joining overseas players like Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting, among others.

Most matches played by Indians in international cricket:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 664 matches

2 - Virat Kohli: 550 matches

3 - MS Dhoni: 538 matches

4 - Rahul Dravid: 509 matches

5 - Rohit Sharma: 499 matches*

Rohit has been removed as India's ODI captain despite having led them to the Champions Trophy win earlier in the year. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar opened up on the thinking behind moving away from Rohit in the ODI captaincy.

"It's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats in terms of planning. You’ve got to start planning. You also play it [ODIs] the least. We are two years away [2027 World Cup]. We don’t play as many games. It is a bit of a challenge with one-day cricket. The focus has been on the T20 World Cup. We will surely start planning for the ODI World Cup. It gives the next guy enough time," Agarkar said during a media briefing shortly after India's squad for the Australia series was announced.