Rohit Sharma set to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar's feat, in line to become fourth Indian to register major record

India captain Rohit Sharma will be back leading the Indian team in ODIs as part of the Men in Blue's final dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy. After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit has yet another opportunity to bring an ICC title to India.

First up will be the three ODIs against England starting from February 6 in Nagpur. Rohit will have a major record in his sights when he takes on England and plays the Champions Trophy. The Indian skipper will be looking to put behind the ghosts of the horrific Australia tour in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Rohit is only 134 runs away from reaching to 11000 runs in ODIs and if he gets there within the next 19 innings, the 37-year-old will become the second-fastest man to reach to 11000 runs in the 50-over format. He will eclipse the feat of Sachin Tendulkar and will be behind only Virat Kohli in the list of quickest players to get there.

Rohit currently has 10866 in 257 ODI innings. Virat is the fastest man to have reached the 11000-run mark in 222 innings. Sachin is currently on second, having reached the mark in 276 outings.

Fastest to 11000 ODI runs:

1 - Virat Kohli: 222 innings

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 276 innings

3 - Ricky Ponting: 286 innings

4 - Sourav Ganguly: 288 innings

5 - Jacques Kallis: 293 innings

Rohit eyes 50-ton mark

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper has another milestone in his sights. He is two centuries away from hitting 50 international tons. Rohit will become only the third Indian after Sachin and Virat to slam a half ton of centuries. Overall, he will become the 10th player to hit 50 tons.

India and England will be facing each other in a three-match ODI series from February 6 onwards in their last dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue recently clinched the five-match ODI series 4-1 and are now looking to make it a double in the 50-over format.