Rohit Sharma set for television debut with own show - How many cricketers participated in Indian reality shows

Mumbai:

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is moving into television, with Sony Entertainment Television preparing to launch The Rohit Sharma Show. The programme will also be available on Sony LIV, although the broadcaster has not disclosed its format beyond listing it as a reality show.

The announcement comes as Rohit’s future in ODI cricket remains under discussion. The 39-year-old has already stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket, but continues to be available for ODIs, leaving his place in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup uncertain. Apart from that, the veteran also plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, questions around his ODI career intensified during India’s series against England. After a modest outing in the second match in Cardiff, speculation grew that the third ODI at Lord’s could be his final appearance for the national side.

Rohit instead produced a commanding response with 138 from 110 deliveries at Lord’s. India could not complete a chase of 388, losing by 27 runs, as England secured the three-match series 2-1. However, his century kept the discussion around his international future alive rather than settling it.

After the game, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also confirmed that all these discussions don’t have any merit, as he expects Rohit to be a part of the ODI squad.

Cricketers on television show

Over the years, several cricketers have featured in reality shows on national television. The most recognisable is S Sreesanth, who participated in Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina in 2008 and in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. Apart from that, the former fast bowler from Kerala also featured in Big Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

When it comes to Big Boss, the likes of Navjot Sidhu and Vinod Kambli also participated. Even Australia’s Andrew Symonds was part of the Big Boss house in 2011. In 2026, legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly became a part of the Big Boss family as he is set to host the Bengali version of the national show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, on the other hand, saw many cricket legends perform over the years. The likes of Mohinder Amarnath, Ajay Jadeja, Sanath Jayasuriya and Irfan Pathan were part of the show.

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