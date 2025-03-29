Rohit Sharma scripts history, enters elite list despite short lived innings against GT Veteran Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma etched his name in the history books, entering an elite list as he hit his 600th four in the IPL history, joining the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and David Warner in the list.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians locked horns in game 9 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29, and the clash began with Gujarat Titans coming in to bat first.

Through brilliant performances by Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, Gujarat managed to post a total of 196 runs in the first innings, and aiming to chase down the target, MI opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton coming out to bat.

Opening the innings, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma kicked off the run chase with a brilliant boundary. In doing so, Rohit scripted history and became the fourth overall player in IPL history to hit 600 boundaries in the tournament.

It is worth noting that Rohit is now fourth in the list with 601 boundaries. David Warner occupies third place with 663 fours, with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in second and first place, respectively. Despite etching his name in the elite list, Rohit failed to make an impact on the game yet again. The opener scored eight runs in the run chase before he was sent packing by Mohammed Siraj.

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians put in their best effort to limit Gujarat Titans in the first innings of the game. However, the side’s batting prowess proved to be too much to handle for the side. Gill and Sudharsan opened the innings for the hosts and went on to score 38 and 63 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Jos Buttler added 39 runs on the board alongside Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 18, as GT posted 196 runs in the first innings.

As for MI, Hardik Pandya was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with two wickets to his name. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju took one wicket each as well.