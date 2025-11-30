Rohit Sharma's viral reaction to Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI ton steals spotlight in first ODI vs South Africa Rohit Sharma’s animated, viral reaction to Virat Kohli’s record 52nd ODI century lit up the Ranchi ODI. Kohli scored 135, added a 136-run stand with Rohit, and the pair also broke the Tendulkar-Dravid record by playing their 392nd match together.

Ranchi:

Virat Kohli’s latest ODI milestone in Ranchi set off a wave of emotion inside the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium. One reaction in particular, that of Rohit Sharma’s, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening. When Kohli leapt in the air to acknowledge the crowd after reaching three figures, cameras captured Rohit’s immediate response from the dressing room.

His animated expression, a mix of delight and playful exasperation, led to a moment where he appeared to jokingly cuss before breaking into a wide grin. The brief exchange travelled rapidly across social platforms and added a light-hearted twist to a historic personal achievement for Kohli. Rohit’s reaction also led to Arshdeep Singh breaking into laughter, who was just next to the opener.

Meanwhile, the landmark arrived during the first ODI between India and South Africa on November 30, when Kohli reached his 52nd century in the format and established a new record for the most hundreds by any player in a single international format.

Records for Kohli and Rohit

Kohli made 135 runs from 120 deliveries, featuring seven hits over the rope and securing the 83rd century of his international career. His scoring effort came shortly after he and Rohit stitched together a 136-run partnership, the second consecutive match in which the pair crossed the three-figure mark as a duo. Rohit contributed 57 from 51 balls, extending his run of half-centuries to three in a row.

The match also featured a significant statistical landmark for the two senior players. Simply by taking the field together, they surpassed the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid for the most international matches played by an Indian pair. Their appearance in Ranchi was their 392nd together, extending a partnership that began in August 2008 and has now crossed 17 years.

Their recent reunion at the crease has produced strong results. Before the 135-run stand in Ranchi, they had shared an unbeaten 168-run partnership in Sydney last month, an achievement that ended a long stretch without a century stand since January 2020.