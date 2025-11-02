Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral after umpire's wrong decision to give Deepti out in World Cup final: Watch Rohit Sharma was spotted watching the World Cup final between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. He was also seen expressing his disappointment over the umpire's wrong decision adjudging Deepti Sharma out. Watch the video

Navi Mumbai:

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted watching the final of the Women's World Cup between India and South Africa with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. The match is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, not far away from where Rohit stays and the 38-year-old made sure to come out in support of the Indian team on the massive day.

Rohit is involved in the game all the time, while being off the field as well, and it was on display in the 37th over when he was not happy with the umpire's wrong decision. Nadine de Klerk managed to breach the defence of Deepti Sharma on the first ball of the over, only for the umpire to adjudge her LBW.

However, replays showed that the ball was pitching outside the leg-stump. Interestingly, even before the hawk-eye confirmed it, Rohit was sure that the batter was not out and expressed his disappointment with the umpire's decision in his own style. His reaction to the decision has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

More to follow...