Rohit Sharma’s international career will be decided post Champions Trophy 2025: Report

BCCI officials asked India captain Rohit Sharma to make up his mind regarding future plans. After winning the T20 World Cup, the veteran was expected to lead the national team for a significant period of time, but things changed drastically after India lost back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia. His form is also put under the scanner as Rohit may even get dropped from the red-ball squad for the England series.

The officials have asked the India captain to take some time and finalise his decision after the Champions Trophy 2025. In white-ball cricket, the Nagpur-born has been tremendous, but due to a slump in Tests, the axe may fall on his overall international career.

As per reports, the selectors and the BCCI officials are planning to go into transition post Champions Trophy, keeping the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup 2027 in mind. Now, it needs to be seen if Rohit fits into the plans and for the same reason, he has been asked to communicate his future goals, so that all the parties are on the same page.

“The selectors and people in the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition,” a BCCI source said as per Times of India (TOI).

Notably, the captain will turn 38 in April 2025. With age not on his side, Rohit’s future is currently under the scanner, especially in Test cricket. During the series against Australia, the cricketer noted that he is not willing to retire from the format and for the same reason, he played in the Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir. However, he failed to establish his authority in the match.