Rohit Sharma's hilarious bluff fools KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav; bursts out laughing during MI vs DC clash: WATCH

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma’s cheeky, yet sharp cricketing IQ, cost Delhi Capitals their review in the IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Notably, in the ninth over of the game, the former Mumbai Indians captain attempted a sweep but failed to time the ball. The ball zipped past him and Kuldeep, who was bowling the over, was quick to appeal to the umpire for a possible caught behind. Interestingly, Rohit hinted at walking back to the dugout, hinting that he was out, but the on-field umpire didn’t raise his finger.

However, Rohit’s action of walking back towards the pavilion was enough for Kuldeep and Rahul to call for a DRS review. As soon as the umpire made the gesture to send it to the third umpire, Rohit burst out laughing as he pulled off a hilarious tactical bluff. The replay showed that the ball was far away from Rohit’s body and with that, Delhi wasted their first review. Commentators Ravi Shastri and Murali Karthik were very impressed with Rohit’s tactical brilliance.

After the first innings, the veteran narrated what went down in the middle, stating that he knew Kuldeep would have taken a review and he just tried his luck.

“I know Kuldeep pretty well, likes to take the DRS. So, yeah, I was just trying a little bit of luck there. But again, I got out pretty much in the next over. I couldn't carry on. I wanted to take the game as deep as possible, but couldn't do so. But yeah, a little bit of fun there with the guys out there. I was just trying to be, I was just trying to walk there. So, I know Kuldeep, he likes to take the DRS as soon as there is a 50-50 chances. So I was just trying my luck there. It turned out in our favour, but like I said, I got out in the next over. Wanted to bat deep, but couldn't do so,” Rohit said.

Rohit makes 35, Mumbai post 162

Rohit departed after scoring 35 runs. After his dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav took over the business and played a key role in helping Mumbai post 162 runs on the board. Leading the team in Hardik Pandya’s absence, Suryakumar made 51 runs, while Naman Dhir added 28. Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball for Delhi, claiming two wickets.

Also Read: