Rohit Sharma's DRS delay creates controversy, fans ask 'how can umpire allow it?' Mumbai Indians registered their sixth consecutive win on Thursday (May 1), beating Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs. But more than the victory, Rohit Sharma's DRS controversy has taken the centrestage on social media.

Jaipur:

Rohit Sharma's resurgence in form has played a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians winning their last six matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, including the clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (May 1). The former MI skipper notched up his third fifty in the last four innings on Thursday (May 1), but when he was on 7, a massive DRS call went in his favour and that has got the fans talking on social media the most.

The incident happened on the fifth of the second over of the innings. Fazalhaq Farooqi, bowling over the wicket, took pace off the ball to bluff Rohit to catch him plumb in front of the stumps. The umpire had no hesitation in adjudging him out, after which Rohit opted for DRS. However, a video has gone viral that shows that the 38-year-old took the matter upstairs after the timer turned 0.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, only 15 seconds are given to a player to challenge the on-field decision. As per the video, Rohit made the 'T' sign just after the timer turned 0, and the umpire allowed it. The decision helped Rohit eventually, as the ball was pitching just outside the leg stump, and the on-field verdict was overturned. He went on to score 53 runs off 36 deliveries with nine fours to his name.

However, the fans on social media were not pleased with the decision as they pointed out that the Mumbai opener was allowed to opt for DRS after the time ran out. "What's the point of having the DRS timer if it won't be used. By the time Rohit Sharma reviewed that, the countdown had already elapsed, and the umpire did not take that into consideration," a fan wrote. "Rohit Sharma taken the DRS Review after time ran out. How can Umpire allow it? This is unacceptable in a tournament like IPL," another fan wrote pointing out the error.

Here are some of the reactions: