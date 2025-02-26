Rohit Sharma's casual stroll in Dubai creates immense buzz among fans: WATCH India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted having a casual walk on the streets of Dubai. He was identified by several fans as most of them lined up to have a selfie with the star batter.

India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted strolling on the streets of Dubai along with fielding coach T Dilip on the night of February 25. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 and will play their final league game against New Zealand on March 2 at Dubai Interantional Stadium. They played their last game against Pakistan on February 23 and are on a week-long break at the moment.

During this break, Rohit hit the Dubai streets and the fans soon identified the star India batter. He was chased by hundreds of fans and most of them requested for selfies. In a viral video, it was seen that the cricketer was once surrounded by many fans and he didn’t seem to have any security.

In the meantime, the winner between India and New Zealand on March 2 will finish as the league leaders and will take on the second-best team of Group B in the semi-finals. Nevertheless, it is confirmed that the Men in Blue will play their semi-final match on March 4 in Dubai. In case the team qualifies for the summit clash, the final of the competition will be hosted in Dubai itself or will be played in Lahore, given that Pakistan is the host country. The venue will be confirmed on March 4.

India meanwhile have been terrific in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Bangladesh in the opening game of the competition, followed by a convincing win over arch-rivals Pakistan. Virat Kohli’s form was a matter of concern at one stage but the 36-year-old smacked an unbeaten century against the Mohammad Rizwan-led side in the last match.

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami has been sensational as well. The veteran is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with five wickets from two matches.