4, N6, 6, 1, 6, 6, 6: Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh go berserk to create world record

India's misery turned into ecstasy when Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh powered the hosts to a massive total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against Afghanistan. From being 22/4, the Men in Blue smashed 212 runs in the 3rd T20I as Rohit Sharma scored his record-breaking hundred when the chips were down.

India were at 176/4 before the final over loaded in. Medium pacer Karim Janat charged in for the final over and what followed was a proper carnage from the two Indian batters. Rohit Sharma first scored four and two sixes before handing the strike to Rinku Singh, who then made more mockery of the final over. Known for his big-hitting capabilities, Rinku pounded on the opportunity to smoke three consecutive sixes and power the hosts past 200.

The 20th over witnessed 36 runs coming off it as it became the joint most expensive over in the history of the format. This was only the third occasion when 36 runs came off an over in T20Is, joining Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard's six-sixes milestone.

Most runs in an over in T20Is:

36 - Yuvraj Singh vs Stuart Broad 2007

36 - Kieron Pollard vs Akila Dananjaya 2021

36 - Rohit Sharma & Rinku Singh vs Karim Janat 2024

Highest stand for 5th wicket

Notably, the duo added 190* runs for the 5th wicket, which is now the most in the world by any team after being four down. The previous highest was 145 by Nepal's Kushal Malla and DS Airee, a record that they created last year.

Most runs for 5th wicket in T20Is

RG Sharma, Rinku Singh - 190* by IND vs AFG in 2024

Kushal Malla, DS Airee - 145 by NEP vs HK in 2023

Mark Chapman, James Neesham - 121* by NZ vs PAK in 2023

Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq - 119* by PAK vs AUS in 2007

Curtis Campher, George Dockrell - 119* by IRE vs SCO in 2022