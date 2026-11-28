Mumbai:

Rohit Sharma has once again been announced as Mumbai Indians captain for the IPL 2027 season. The veteran revealed that MI co-owner Akash Ambani offered him the chance to return to captaincy earlier in the year, but he was initially hesitant to take over the responsibility. Rohit asked him for some time as he wasn’t ready to make an immediate decision.

Later, Rohit had a conversation with his wife and reflected upon the opportunity, as revealed by the cricketer himself in a video released by Mumbai Indians on their social media. In that video, Rohit noted that he was initially uncertain, particularly after the challenges surrounding the franchise in recent seasons. However, he later decided to take over because he felt MI needed direction and his experience leading the team could help.

“My honest thought initially was, I'm not prepared for this right now. I had to go back and think about it because a lot had happened. I'm not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now. And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I'm more than happy to drive this team forward. I went home and thought about it. I understood what I can do and what I can't do. Whether I can captain this team again or not. And all of that,” Rohit said.

“But then, after thinking about so many things, I realised that this is the team that you built. For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it's time you try and accept that challenge again,” He added.

Rohit’s proved his mettle as IPL captain

Rohit previously led Mumbai for 10 years, overseeing five IPL championship victories in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He also guided the franchise to the Champions League T20 title in 2013.

Meanwhile, his return to the helm comes after a difficult period for the five-time champions. Mumbai finished 10th in 2024, reached Qualifier 2 in 2025 and dropped to ninth in 2026. Their previous IPL title remains the 2020 triumph.

Speaking about that, Rohit said the team’s struggles had affected players collectively, with performances rather than league standings being the primary source of disappointment.

“We, as players, were quite frustrated with how we were playing. It happens to all professional athletes. I am not talking about one-two players, I am talking about the entire team,” he said.

Ahead of the 2027 campaign, Rohit wants players to approach the game without allowing the pursuit of silverware to dominate their mindset.

"One thing I am going to practice is not talk about trophy at all. Trophy is far away. First, we need to enjoy. Cricket is a game. You need to enjoy. It's nothing but having fun,” Rohit said.

He also acknowledged that Mumbai could not depend on their previous achievements to rebuild their standing. “We have won five titles. Last six years, we haven't been the team we wanted to. Yes, we need to keep in mind what we have done, but we can't rely on that. It's important to also realise what we have done, but also forget what we have done," Rohit said.

Also Read:

George Bailey reflects on what the future holds for Nathan Lyon after squad exclusion