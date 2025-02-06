Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind Axar Patel’s batting promotion against England in first ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Axar Patel (left) and Rohit Sharma (right)

Axar Patel was promoted to number five in the first ODI against England at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The all-rounder played a similar role for India in the T20 World Cup 2024, but in ODIs, he has featured only four times at number five and scored 152 runs. Meanwhile, with India’s batting order being stacked at the moment, Axar wasn’t expected to feature in the same position anytime soon, but the team management had a different plan.

After Shreyas Iyer walked back to the pavilion, scoring a blistering half-century, Axar walked out to the bat as India wanted a left-right combination in the middle. The team management backed KL Rahul for the keeper position and for the same reason, left-handed Rishabh Pant had to sit out, which opened the door for Axar to earn a batting promotion.

He didn’t disappoint, as the 31-year-old scored 52 runs off 47 deliveries. His partnership of 108 runs with Shubman Gill set the platform for India as the hosts won the match by four wickets to take a 1-0. After the game, captain Rohit Sharma explained the reason behind Axar’s promotion and the motive behind it.

“We wanted a leftie in the middle. It is as simple as that. We know they will spin it back into the left-handers so we wanted a leftie. Gill and Axar batted brilliantly out in the middle,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Axar, in the meantime, confirmed that he was well aware of a possible promotion in the batting order. “I knew in advances that I could get a promotion because of left-right combo,” the southpaw said.

India had plenty of positives in the first ODI, especially Gill’s form with the bat, scoring 87 runs and Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja’s three-wicket hauls. However, concerns remain on Rohit’s form, who once again failed to get going, as the veteran scored only two.