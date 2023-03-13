Rohit Sharma reveals plan for WTC 2023 final, some Indian players likely to travel to UK early

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma reveals his plans for the WTC 2023 final

The Indian cricket team on Monday booked their spot for the World Test championship 2023 final as Sri Lanka failed to produce a favourable result for them. The Men in Blue, who recently won the Border Gavaskar series by 2-1, have made it to the finals of the Test championship for the second time in a row. As one would hope, the team wants to come in great space for the final.

India's captain Rohit Sharma has now opened up on his team's plan for the WTC final and has stated that some players can head to the United Kingdom early than others. Speaking in a post-match press conference, Sharma said that the players from the knocked-out IPL teams can reach the UK early for the WTC final. "Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will be possibly out of IPL play-off contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible," Sharma said at the post-match presser.

He also said that the bowlers in contention for the WTC final will be given the duke ball to practice during the IPL event. "In fact, we are sending some (red) Duke Balls to all fast bowlers and if they get some time to bowl with that but again it all depends on individuals," he added.

The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia has ended in a draw. The result of the Test was somewhat a foregone conclusion after runs were piled up by both teams in the first innings. After opting to bat first, Australia had scored 480 runs thanks to Usman Khawaja's sensational 180 and Cameron Green's 114. In response, India also responded strongly with Shubman Gill hitting 128 runs and Virat Kohli ending his Test century drought with a brilliant score of 186. The hosts took a 91-run lead in the first innings and then hoped to put Australia under pressure in their second innings.

India have reached the final of the WTC for the second time. They will face Australia in the final at the Oval from 7th June onwards.

